Dhanush dances to father-in-law Rajinikanth's song at wife Aishwaryaa's birthday party, old video goes VIRAL

NEW DELHI: South superstar Dhanush and filmmaker-singer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation on late Monday, leaving their fans in complete shock.

Now, hours after the couple announced their split, a video from Aishwaryaa's birthday celebrations from May 2021, has surfaced on the internet. The video features both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa from their happy time. Dhanush is seen grooving to Petta song 'Illamai Thirumbadhe', which featured his father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth.

The viral clip shows Dhanush singing on a mic as he walks towards Aishwaryaa, who is seen dressed in a floral sharara set. Dhanush, who is casually dressed in a black shirt and denim, starts dancing and pointing at his wife who is seen hiding her face with her hand.

The video went viral a few hours after Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of their marriage. Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons - Yatra and Linga.

Announcing their split, Dhanush shared a statement on Twitter that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

Aishwaryaa shared a similar note on Instagram and captioned it, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Aishwaryaa has directed films such as the Tamil romantic-thriller '3' and black-comedy 'Vai Raja Vai'. Dhanush was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai's romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.