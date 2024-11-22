Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823032https://zeenews.india.com/people/dhanush-ignores-nayanthara-as-they-come-under-one-roof-amid-legal-feud-2823032.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NAYANTHARA

Dhanush Ignores Nayanthara As They Come Under One Roof Amid Legal Feud

Dhanush and Nayanthara ignore each other at Idli Kadai's wedding.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanush Ignores Nayanthara As They Come Under One Roof Amid Legal Feud Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Twitter

Mumbai: Dhanush and Nayanthara made headlines after the actor and producer slapped a legal notice of Rs 10 crore over the usage of the footage of the film produced by him starring Nayanthara in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Nayanthara even slammed Dhanush for this move as he had threatened if the video would not be down within 24 hours, she would have to pay Rs 10 cr as compensation.

Amid their legal tussle, Nayanthara and Dhanush were seen under one roof as they attended south producer Idli Kadai's wedding. The video shows Nayanthara and Dhanush sitting in the front row but avoided to have any conversation with each other. 

The netizens shared several videos of Nayan and Dhanush on the internet that showed they both chose to ignore each other. Nayanthara slammed Dhanush with an open letter and even claimed that the footage she used hug taken from a personal camera she even followed up with NOC over the usage of the footage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for two years but he never responded.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK