Dhanush Ignores Nayanthara As They Come Under One Roof Amid Legal Feud

Mumbai: Dhanush and Nayanthara made headlines after the actor and producer slapped a legal notice of Rs 10 crore over the usage of the footage of the film produced by him starring Nayanthara in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Nayanthara even slammed Dhanush for this move as he had threatened if the video would not be down within 24 hours, she would have to pay Rs 10 cr as compensation.

Amid their legal tussle, Nayanthara and Dhanush were seen under one roof as they attended south producer Idli Kadai's wedding. The video shows Nayanthara and Dhanush sitting in the front row but avoided to have any conversation with each other.

Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, Aarthi SK and Anirudh spotted together in a recent function



For more content, video va parunga #Nayanthara @Siva_Kartikeyan pic.twitter.com/aIOrNV5V5t — Visvesh (@PawPawVee) November 21, 2024

The netizens shared several videos of Nayan and Dhanush on the internet that showed they both chose to ignore each other. Nayanthara slammed Dhanush with an open letter and even claimed that the footage she used hug taken from a personal camera she even followed up with NOC over the usage of the footage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for two years but he never responded.