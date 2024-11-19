New Delhi: Nayanthara is making headlines after she slammed Dhanush for sending her a legal notice of Rs 10 cr over the removal of the footage of his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan used in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale on Netflix.

The documentary is about Nayanthara's personal life and a bit revelation of her professional life as well. In the documentary, Nayanthara revealed that she found Vignesh Shivan cute while they were shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan along with Vijay Sethupathi produced by Dhanush.

In the same film, actress Radhika Sarathkumar recalled Dhanush's reaction to Nayanthara and Vignesh's relationship, she said, It was Dhanush who called me and said, ‘Sister, do you have any shame at all?’ I was like, ‘What is he saying?’ He asked, ‘Aren’t you aware of what’s happening? Don’t you know that Wikki and Nayan are dating?’ I said, ‘What the hell are you saying? I knew nothing.'"

Dhanush indeed played a significant role in bringing the couple together, while currently, the legal tussle between them has become the talk of the town.