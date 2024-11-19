Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821885https://zeenews.india.com/people/dhanush-questioned-do-you-have-any-shame-after-he-learnt-about-nayanthara-and-vigneshs-affair-on-the-sets-of-nrd-2821885.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NAYANTHARA

Dhanush Questioned 'Do You Have Any Shame' After He Learnt About Nayanthara And Vignesh's Affair On The Sets Of NRD

Dhanush’s reaction to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan is going viral.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanush Questioned 'Do You Have Any Shame' After He Learnt About Nayanthara And Vignesh's Affair On The Sets Of NRD (Image: x)

New Delhi: Nayanthara is making headlines after she slammed Dhanush for sending her a legal notice of  Rs 10 cr over the removal of the footage of his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan used in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale on Netflix. 

The documentary is about Nayanthara's personal life and a bit revelation of her professional life as well. In the documentary, Nayanthara revealed that she found Vignesh Shivan cute while they were shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan along with Vijay Sethupathi produced by Dhanush.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the same film, actress Radhika Sarathkumar recalled Dhanush's reaction to Nayanthara and Vignesh's relationship, she said, It was Dhanush who called me and said, ‘Sister, do you have any shame at all?’ I was like, ‘What is he saying?’ He asked, ‘Aren’t you aware of what’s happening? Don’t you know that Wikki and Nayan are dating?’ I said, ‘What the hell are you saying? I knew nothing.'"

Dhanush indeed played a significant role in bringing the couple together, while currently, the legal tussle between them has become the talk of the town.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK