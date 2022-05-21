हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhanush

Dhanush sends legal notice to couple claiming him to be their biological son

Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their "biological" son. In the notice, which the duo has sent through their lawyer, Advocate S Haja Mohideen Gisthi, has asked the couple to stop making "specious" claim regarding Dhanush.

Dhanush sends legal notice to couple claiming him to be their biological son
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Chennai: Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their "biological" son. In the notice, which the duo has sent through their lawyer, Advocate S Haja Mohideen Gisthi, has asked the couple to stop making "specious" claim regarding Dhanush.

"My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing defamation and consequent loss of their reputation," the notice read.

Dhanush and his father have also asked them to issue a press statement stating all the allegations made by them are false and to apologise for making such allegations. Failing to do so, they will face a defamation suit of Rs 10 crores towards compensation for the loss of reputation, according to the notice. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dhanushdhanush caseDhanush parentsSouth actor
Next
Story

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy!

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Namaste India: Heat is wreaking havoc in pakistan