KARAN JOHAR

'Dharma And YRF Have Ego, They Pay Less In The Name Of Giving Break', Reveals THIS Yodha Actor

This Yodha actor reveals the ugly truth of  Karan Johar's Dharma and Aditya Chopra's YRF.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Just a few days ago Karan Johar's Dharma made headlines after they shared the news of Aadar Poonawala taking the 50% stake in the production house that was solely owned by the filmmaker. And now once again Karan Johar's production house is making news along with Aditya Chopra's YRF production. Actor Vikram Kapadia who has played significant roles in Yodha, Made In Heaven and more accused that both the production house Dharma and YRF owned by Karan and Aditya respectively are very egoistic and pay very less to the new actors in the name of giving them break.

In his interview with Bollywood Now, Vikram Kapadia said," Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we are Yash Raj and Dharma so we will pay you a little less but you should be happy because we are paying you. I think they do that with everyone. I think that’s why actors are concerned."

He further added," Yash Raj paid me well as a writer but hoga na kahi pe that hum Yash Raj hain. You are getting a role, they are giving you a break. So maybe the value is a little less but they never delay in payment".

Karan Johar's Dharma and Aditya Chopra's YRF are some of the leading production houses in Bollywood and every newcomer dreams of associating themselves with them at any cost most probably.

