Dharmendra Birthday: Sunny Deol Shares Adorable Throwback Photos As His Dad Turns 89

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 89th birthday today, and his son, actor Sunny Deol, has marked the special occasion with a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a touching video collage featuring some of their best moments together, showcasing their deep bond.

The video features a series of throwback photos, displaying moments where the two are seen hugging, spending quality time together in the mountains, and enjoying each other's company.

The post marks a heartfelt tribute to their special relationship, capturing both sentimental and personal memories that resonates with their fans.

Expressing his love for his dad Dharmendra, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. I love you the most!"

Dharmendra is considered one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood.

He has delivered remarkable performances in films like 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'The Burning Train' and many more.

The actor was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein aisa Uljha Jiya'.

He is also set to appear next in a war drama titled 'Ikkis'. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

Dharmendra will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol will be next seen in the action film 'Jaat'. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The makers have recently released the teaser of the film in which the 'Gadar' actor is seen locking horns with Randeep Hooda.