Dharmendra Calls Vignesh Phogat Brave Daughter A Day Later Hema Malini’s Weight Check Comment On The Wrestler

New Delhi: A day after Hema Malini was badly slammed for her weight check comment after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified due to being 100 gms overweight, Dharmendra expressed his disappointment over her exit from the Olympics. The veteran actor who is extremely active on Instagram at his age shared his point of view on the ongoing Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the ring, Dharmendra called her brave daughter and expressed his thoughts," Darling daughter Vinesh, we are extremely sad to hear the news. You are a brave adventurous daughter of the soil . we love you and always pray for your health and happiness . Be happy healthy and strong for your family and your loving people".

Hema Malini calls Vinesh Phogat the heroine of the Olympics after her weight check remark.

The veteran actress-turned-politician took a step and tried to do damage control after her viral comment on Vinesh, she called the wrestler heroine of Olympics and asked them to handle the entire situation bravely, " Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart - you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely".

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat is deeply shattered by her disqualification from the Olympics and the wrestler announced her retirement from the game and even mentioned she lost and wrestling won. The entire Bollywood came out in strong support of Vinesh, from Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha, and Kangana Ranaut to more celebs called her the champion and the GOLD medal herself.