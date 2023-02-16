Dharmendra Looks Unrecognisable as Sufi Saint Salim Chishti in a Turban, Robe

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra surprised his fans with the first look of his upcoming project. He is playing Sufi Saint Salim Chishti in Taj- Royal Blood - a web series based on the Mughal Empire. Naseeruddin Shah will be seen playing Emperor Akbar in the show. The story focuses on the reign of Akbar who sets out to find a worthy successor.

Dharmendra took to social media and dropped the first look of his character from the series. He almost looks recognisable in his new avatar. The veteran star can be seen donning a turban, robe and long white beard. He wrote in the caption: Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes. He shared another picture with the caption: an other look…… hope you like it.

The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali and Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim. Sandhya Mridul, Taha Shah, Rahul Bose and Shubham Kumar Mehra are also part of the show, directed by Ronald Scalpello.

“We are confident that this magnum opus will excite and entertain our viewers and reinstate ZEE5 as India's foremost storytellers,” the makers told PTI.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi play pivotal parts. The film, which marks Karan Johar's return as director, will hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.