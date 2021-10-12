Dharmendra shares video of his FIRST car bought more than 60 years ago for INR 18,000

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra took to his social media accounts to share a photo of his first car ever, a Fiat, that he bought in 1960. The car is still with the actor and is in good condition. He also called it “God’s great blessing to a struggler” and also revealed that he got it for INR 18,000. Dharmendra’s younger son, actor Bobby Deol also took to his Instagram to share his memory of it.

“Friends, FIAT my first car….. my beloved baby….God’s great blessing to a struggler (1960),” Dharmendra wrote in his Instagram post.

In the video, the ‘Sholay’ actor can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt and standing close to his car and recounting how it was his first car ever. “Hi friends, my first car. I bought it for ₹18,000 only. In those days, ₹18,000 was a great thing. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Pray for it, it should always be with me,” Dharmendra says in the video.

Bobby Deol dropped multiple red heart emojis in the comment section of the post. He also reposted the video of his father and captioned it, “Love you Papa! And yes 9144 is not a car but a beautiful symbol of the journey that has brought us so far. Many many beautiful memories are anchored in there.”

Dharmendra will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2, which will also mark the debut of his grandson Karan Deol. Karan is son of Sunny Deol. Talking about the movie that will feature three generations of the Deol family, Dharmendra in a statement said, “Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I’m very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family – my sons Sunny, Bobby and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shoot.”

The veteran actor will also feature in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi.