Dhinchak Pooja's new song 'Hoga Na Corona' is out and we don't know what to say! Watch

New Delhi: The cringe pop queen Dhinchak Pooja is back! And this time she has released a song on the novel coronavirus. Yes! you read that right. The song is titled 'Hoga Na Corona' and like her all previous songs, it features her in the lead with a few others dancing at the background.

The background dancers this time can be seen wearing masks and dressed-up as doctors. Watch it here to understand what we mean:

Well, at least this time her intention is good and in public safety.

The song also runs a disclaimer and creates awareness on how to combat the deadly coronavirus. Therefore, do not skip the first few seconds which are actually important.

Now whether you like it or not, the choice is totally yours - all we can say is that amid all the pandemonium due to COVID-19, this seems like a 2 minute breather of a light moment.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.