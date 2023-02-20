Dhruwal Patel Directorial 'Piya Re' Song Encourages People to Travel

New Delhi: Dhruwal doesn't require an introduction; he is a pool of incredible skills, who started working at a young age. Dhruwal Patel, a photographer turned filmmaker, is now generating a lot of commotion with his recently released song, 'Piya Re', released under the Indie Music Label and produced by Naushad Khan.

The song, performed by Darshan Raval, has become quite well-known among young people.

He most recently directed the song "Piya Re" with Darshan Raval, the most well-known singer and current star, particularly among young people. Yet, the song has become extremely popular among people of all ages and is now trending on social media.

The amazing direction of the song was a testament to Dhruwal Patel's perseverance and hard work; unlike others, he made excellent use of the few resources at his disposal to create the year's most captivating melody.

He has been loved by the audience for his work with Darshan Raval and many more.

For upcoming music videos, Dhruwal Patel is actively collaborating with a variety of Bollywood musicians. Dhruwal and his team have specific intentions to conduct some of these filming sessions abroad. Together with it, he is also working on a few more unreleased Bollywood projects.