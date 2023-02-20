topStoriesenglish2575337
NewsLifestylePeople
PIYA RE SONG

Dhruwal Patel Directorial 'Piya Re' Song Encourages People to Travel

The song, performed by Darshan Raval, has become quite well-known among young people.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The song, performed by Darshan Raval, has become quite well-known among young people.
  • He most recently directed the song "Piya Re" with Darshan Raval, the most well-known singer and current star, particularly among young people.

Trending Photos

Dhruwal Patel Directorial 'Piya Re' Song Encourages People to Travel

New Delhi: Dhruwal doesn't require an introduction; he is a pool of incredible skills, who started working at a young age. Dhruwal Patel, a photographer turned filmmaker, is now generating a lot of commotion with his recently released song, 'Piya Re', released under the Indie Music Label and produced by Naushad Khan.

The song, performed by Darshan Raval, has become quite well-known among young people.

He most recently directed the song "Piya Re" with Darshan Raval, the most well-known singer and current star, particularly among young people. Yet, the song has become extremely popular among people of all ages and is now trending on social media.

The amazing direction of the song was a testament to Dhruwal Patel's perseverance and hard work; unlike others, he made excellent use of the few resources at his disposal to create the year's most captivating melody.

He has been loved by the audience for his work with Darshan Raval and many more.

For upcoming music videos, Dhruwal Patel is actively collaborating with a variety of Bollywood musicians. Dhruwal and his team have specific intentions to conduct some of these filming sessions abroad. Together with it, he is also working on a few more unreleased Bollywood projects.

Live Tv

Piya Re SongDarshan Raval Piya Re SongDarshan Raval songs

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'