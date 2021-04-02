Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump a month after marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi

NEW DELHI: Actress Dia Mirza, who tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February on Thursday (April 1), is expecting her first child. The actress took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans with a beautiful note. She also shared a picture of herself from the Maldives, cradling her baby bump.

"Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe," the actress wrote while flaunting her baby bump in a printed red outfit.

Dia, Vaibhav and Samaira have been on a holiday in the Maldives since the end of March.

The post has since then received more than 4.71 lakh likes. Meanwhile, scores of Dia's fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Karisma Kapoor was one of the celebrities to congratulate Dia on the pregnancy announcement. She commented, "Congratulations Diya @diamirzaofficial" while Jacqueline Fernandez also congratulated the couple and wrote, "so happy for you!!!".

Other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vikrant Messy and more wished the to-be-mom.

Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 16, this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both of them. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha.

The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She had been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.

The actress was last seen in a supporting role in Anubhav Sinha's 2020 released 'Thappad'. Her next film, an action-thriller venture 'Wild Dog', released theatrically on April 2, 2021.