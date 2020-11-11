Dia Mirza learns Kalaripayattu, shares pic on Instagram!

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza is an eternal learner. A champion for environmental concerns, Dia Mirza approaches every new experience as a life lesson.

Dia Mirza strives every day to evolve and grow beyond physical and psychological comfort zones. She recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her learning Kalaripayattu, a challenging martial art form from Kerala.

She wrote in the caption: What i love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning... stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy... learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do #TuesdayThoughts #KallariPayattu @vipin_lagarto

Recently, Dia Mirza, who has been actively been associated with travel-cum-food documentary Ganga: The Soul of India, was recently joined the global initiative ‘Count Us In’ to help mobilize one billion people to act on climate change.