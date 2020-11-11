हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza learns Kalaripayattu, shares pic on Instagram!

Dia Mirza strives every day to evolve and grow beyond physical and psychological comfort zones.

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza is an eternal learner. A champion for environmental concerns, Dia Mirza approaches every new experience as a life lesson. 

Dia Mirza strives every day to evolve and grow beyond physical and psychological comfort zones. She recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her learning Kalaripayattu, a challenging martial art form from Kerala.

She wrote in the caption: What i love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning... stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy... learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do #TuesdayThoughts #KallariPayattu @vipin_lagarto

Recently, Dia Mirza, who has been actively been associated with travel-cum-food documentary  Ganga: The Soul of India, was recently joined the global initiative ‘Count Us In’ to help mobilize one billion people to act on climate change. 

 

