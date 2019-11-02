Dia Mirza lends voice for environmental podcast

Mumbai: Actress-activist Dia Mirza has lent her voice to a snow leopard called Layla for an environmental podcast.

She featured in the podcast as the voice of a snow leopard named Layla, who lives in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan in central Asia -- one of the few places where a number of endangered species still thrive.

This podcast is part of Run Wild, which is a collaboration between Runtastic, the UN Environmental Programme and Internet of Elephants.

In the podcast, Dia as Layla talks about her life in the mountains, how she hunts for food (for her cubs) and why the encroaching human population is getting to be a real threat to her ilk.

Talking about th podcast, Dia said, "One snow leopard is killed every day. Today only 4,000 - 7500 leopards remain in the wild. I became Layla to help more people learn about our endangered species."

"I feel knowledge is at the heart of conservation. The more people know about species that are becoming extinct, the higher are the chances of people helping and becoming a part of the conservation process," she added.