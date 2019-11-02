close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza lends voice for environmental podcast

Actress-activist Dia Mirza has lent her voice to a snow leopard called Layla for an environmental podcast.

Dia Mirza lends voice for environmental podcast

Mumbai: Actress-activist Dia Mirza has lent her voice to a snow leopard called Layla for an environmental podcast.

She featured in the podcast as the voice of a snow leopard named Layla, who lives in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan in central Asia -- one of the few places where a number of endangered species still thrive.

This podcast is part of Run Wild, which is a collaboration between Runtastic, the UN Environmental Programme and Internet of Elephants.

In the podcast, Dia as Layla talks about her life in the mountains, how she hunts for food (for her cubs) and why the encroaching human population is getting to be a real threat to her ilk.

Talking about th podcast, Dia said, "One snow leopard is killed every day. Today only 4,000 - 7500 leopards remain in the wild. I became Layla to help more people learn about our endangered species."

"I feel knowledge is at the heart of conservation. The more people know about species that are becoming extinct, the higher are the chances of people helping and becoming a part of the conservation process," she added.

Tags:
Dia MirzaUN Environmental Programmerun wild
Next
Story

Rajinikanth to be conferred with Icon of Golden Jubilee award at IFFI 2019

Must Watch

PT43M45S

Health emergency declared in Delhi; Who is responsible? Watch debate