Dia Mirza named SDGs Advocate by UN

Mumbai: United Nations on Friday appointed Indian actress-producer Dia Mirza as an advocate of Sustainable Development Goals alongside internationally popular individuals like actor Forest Whitaker, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Dia has always been vocal about her concern and duty towards the environment and has created immense awareness and inspired others to take up an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Appointed as UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment in 2017, Dia has taken her role seriously, campaigning and spreading the word wherever she can.

"I am deeply honoured and consider it a privilege to be appointed the UN Secretary General's Advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. I will strive to convey the importance of achieving sustainable development through all mediums and platforms I have access to," Dia said in a statement.

"While every single sustainable development goal is critical, none of the rest will be achievable if we collectively do not recognise the interconnectedness between people and environment.

"Our health and well-being are connected to the environment and when we harm the environment, we actually harm ourselves."

As an advocate for the environment, her efforts will be focused on environmental protection, human and child rights.

"This opportunity will enable me to build partnerships and work alongside great global influencers and I truly hope to be a part of much needed change," she said.