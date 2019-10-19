close

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza: 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' was ahead of its time

Former beauty queen Dia Mirza made her Bollywood acting debut with "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" 18 years ago. Remembering the film fondly, she says the romantic drama was ahead of its time.

Dia Mirza: &#039;Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein&#039; was ahead of its time

Mumbai: Former beauty queen Dia Mirza made her Bollywood acting debut with "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" 18 years ago. Remembering the film fondly, she says the romantic drama was ahead of its time.

The film was released 18 years ago on October 19, and Dia reminisced the journey.

"Firsts are always special but 'RHTDM' is a film that was ahead of its time, and packaged romance in a beautiful story. Apart from being a memorable start to my acting career, it has given me lifelong relationships and friendships that I cherish every day. Even now, it is difficult to believe it has been 18 years since we shot the film," said Dia.

The film, which also had the hit songs "Zara zara", revolved around the characters of Maddy (played by R. Madhavan) and Reena (Dia). It had Maddy impersonating Reena's love interest Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) and wooing her.

The film, directed by Gautham Menon, was a remake of his Tamil film "Minnale".

Replying to a tweet by Dia on the film, Madhavan wrote: "It seems to me like yesterday... especially since you look the same my lady @deespeak."
 

 

