हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman on February 15, here’s what we know

Actress Dia Mirza is reported to have found love again after her separation from husband Sahil Sangha. According to reports, she is all set to marry a Mumbai-based businessman in next two days. However, the report has not been confirmed by the actress yet. 

Dia Mirza to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman on February 15, here’s what we know
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Dia Mirza, who announced her separation from husband and producer Sahil Sangha, after five years into marriage, is reported to be tying the knot again. As per the ongoing buzz, the actress is reported to be walking down the aisle with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. However, there has been no confirmation from the actress or her representative yet. 

A Spotboye report stated that the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress will enter into the wedlock with Vaibhav on February 15. The wedding ceremony will be a low-key affair with only close family members and friends from both parties in attendance. 

 

Also Read: Deepika Padukone calls out abusive troll, shares screenshots of his texts

 

Dia and her long-time businessman partner Sahil Sangha had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2014. The duo dated for several years before tying the knot. However, the couple headed for an amicable splitsville in August 2019. She released a statement on social media that she and Sahil were parting ways after 11 years of marriage. "We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," the statement read.

 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic step into pool for first time with son Agastya, pics go viral

 

Dia co-owned a production house 'Born Free Entertainment' with ex-husband Sahil. Their first film 'Love Breakups Zindagi' starring Zayed Khan was released on October 7, 2011. Three months after their divorce, she launched her own production house, 'One India Stories' in December 2019. She is best known for appearing films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Tehzeeb', 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai', 'Sanju', Parineeta', 'Dum', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Deewanapan' among others. 

On the work front, Dia was last seen in a brief role in 'Thappad' alongside Taapsee Pannu. She is currently shooting for a Telugu film 'Wild Dog'.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dia MirzaDia Mirza marriageDia Mirza WeddingDia Mirza divorceVaibhav RekhiSahil Sangha
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone calls out abusive troll, shares screenshot of his texts

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Earthquake shocks in many parts of North India including Delhi-NCR