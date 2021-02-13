Dia Mirza to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman on February 15, here’s what we know

NEW DELHI: Actress Dia Mirza, who announced her separation from husband and producer Sahil Sangha, after five years into marriage, is reported to be tying the knot again. As per the ongoing buzz, the actress is reported to be walking down the aisle with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. However, there has been no confirmation from the actress or her representative yet.

A Spotboye report stated that the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress will enter into the wedlock with Vaibhav on February 15. The wedding ceremony will be a low-key affair with only close family members and friends from both parties in attendance.

Dia and her long-time businessman partner Sahil Sangha had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2014. The duo dated for several years before tying the knot. However, the couple headed for an amicable splitsville in August 2019. She released a statement on social media that she and Sahil were parting ways after 11 years of marriage. "We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," the statement read.

Dia co-owned a production house 'Born Free Entertainment' with ex-husband Sahil. Their first film 'Love Breakups Zindagi' starring Zayed Khan was released on October 7, 2011. Three months after their divorce, she launched her own production house, 'One India Stories' in December 2019. She is best known for appearing films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Tehzeeb', 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai', 'Sanju', Parineeta', 'Dum', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Deewanapan' among others.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in a brief role in 'Thappad' alongside Taapsee Pannu. She is currently shooting for a Telugu film 'Wild Dog'.