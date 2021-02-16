Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari shares photo of 'joota chhupai'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza found marital bliss again after she and Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on Monday (February 15). Before the wedding, the couple had held a pre-wedding bash at a restaurant in the presence of close friends and family. The intimate wedding ceremony was held in the garden at Dia’s Bandra home and was attended by close friends and family only. Actors such as Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani were also seen at the wedding.

Dia Mirza wore a red saree for her wedding and flashed her magnetic smile throughout, whereas Vaibhav was seen wearing an all-white attire which he pulled off very well. After exchanging wedding vows, the couple also came out of the wedding venue and posed for the shutterbugs. Dia, who looked stunning as ever in the bridal look, herself distributed sweets among media persons.

Dia, who managed to keep her relationship with Vaibhav Rekhi under wraps, never publicly announced her marriage. However, she had been posting updates about the same on her Instagram for the past few days. During the pre-wedding rituals, Dia had shared a glimpse of her Mehendi and captioned it “Pyaar”. She had also shared a picture from her bridal shower where she was seen wearing a white dress and a sash that read, 'bride to be'.

Aditi Rao shares a photo of 'joota chupia'



Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who from Vaibhav’s family, was also present at the wedding and shared a picture of her taking part in the 'Joota Chupai' tradition at the couple’s wedding. She’s seen wearing a pink saree and holding Rekhi’s shoes with the caption 'Always got your back'.

This is Dia Mirza second wedding as earlier, the actress was married to another businessman Sahil Sangha until 2019. Dia and Vaibhav have been dating for a while now. However, they’ve kept their relationship hush-hush until now.

As per a report by The Quint, Vaibhav Rekhi lives in Pali Hill and works with Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He was married to yoga and wellness therapist Sunaina Rekhi before this and share a daughter with her.