Diane Kruger opens up on her 355 role and equation with Jessica Chastain!

New Delhi: Hollywood star Diane Kruger never misses any chance to amaze her fans with her impeccable acting skills. Diane who is basking high after the success of her recently released film ‘The 355’, has now spilled the beans on her personal equation with Jessica Chastain and about her experience working with Simon Kinberg.

While talking to WION, she shared her personal equation with Jessica Chastain who plays Mace in film, and shared, “Mace, who is played by Jessica Chastain, works with the CIA and Marie is her most equal character in this film in terms of missions they have done, level of work they have done. They are both very Type A people, very thorough. I don't want to say ruthless but very smooth and put their jobs first. They are loners in their lives, their job is their life, and unsurprisingly they do not like each other very much from the get-go because I guess they are too similar in a way. In the course of this movie, they sort of start to trust each other, gain each other’s respect as well. It's this beautiful cat-and-mouse relationship.”

She also talked about the exciting reasons why people all over the globe will connect with the film. She stated, “Part of what is exciting about this film is that each one of us comes from a different country and speaks different languages and we have these different language skills that are being put to use in this movie. From the get-go you feel like this film has an international appeal, an international story that will hopefully appeal to a very broad audience.”

She also shared her experience of working with Simon Kinberg for the film and further added, “I love Simon. He has been the rock of this film. He’s so experienced as a writer and as a producer so the scope of this film did not intimidate him. He loves collaborating and he loves actors, most importantly actresses. He gave all of us the chance to be heard. He’s super happy when things go well, and listens to all of our concerns. You know, this is a bunch of pretty strong women, it's not easy to be the one guy on the set. He’s been wonderful. I can't gush about him more, to be honest.”

For the unversed, ‘The 355’ stars Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong'o and Diane Kruger alongwith Édgar Ramírez, Sebastian Stan in pivotal roles. The film ‘The 355’ released in the US in theatres on January 7 and released in India on January 21.