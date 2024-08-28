Did Aly Goni Indirectly Hint His Break-Up Reason With Natasa Stankovic Was That She Asked Him To Stay Separate From His Parents?

Mumbai: Once upon a time TV actor was in relationship with Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic, the ex-couple even participated in a dancer reality show. But things didn't work out between them and they got separated. Recently Aly Goni appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast where he revealed how his past two relationships didn't work as the girl wanted to stay separate and away from his parents. Aly Goni strongky refused this clause and said he chose to break up as he could not stay departed from his parents no matter what.

Watch the video of Aly Goni talking about his ex-girlfriend's demand to stay separate from his parents which led to their breakup.

As this video of Aly Goni is going viral, there are netizens who claim he is hinting towards Natasa Stankovic. While others are calling out Aly as misogynist and asking him to get a reminder that even girls have to leave their parents house and stay with husband and how come that is still normalised in the society. Today Aly is in a happy relationship with Jasmin Bhashin and the couple is soon planning to get settled.

Natasa is currently making headlines for her divorcfrom ex-husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya. The ex-couple announced their separation months ago and mentioned co-parenting their son Agastya Pandya. Lately, there are netizens who trolled Natasa and labelled them as a gold digger for taking a huge amount as alimony are apologising for the actress as the rumours are rife of Hardik being in a relationship with a model named Jasmin Walia.

