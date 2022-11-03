Did Amber Heard exit Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover? Here’s what netizens are saying!

Washington: Amber Heard has reportedly deactivated her Twitter account. Ever since the defamation case trial filed by Amber`s ex-husband Johnny Depp gained momentum, Amber Heard has been at the receiving end of massive hate and trolling. The actor hasn`t really been active on social media post the verdict in the case. Now, many on social media believe that Amber has deleted her Twitter after Elon Musk took over Twitter as the new boss!

For the uninitiated, Amber Heard and Elon Musk were allegedly seeing each other in 2017. Mashable has quoted a report according to which Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige moved to a little hamlet in Spain`s Mallorca after the lawsuit ended. She has apparently been leading a quiet life in a community of fewer than 2,000 people. A home with a price tag of 2.8 million euros has been rented by the actress. The actor is still subject to online trolling. News of her Twitter exit has gone viral on the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user wrote, "Mr Musk taking over Twitter has one benefit.... the queen of delusion and toxicity #AmberHeard is leaving #Twitter". Another wrote, "Apparently #AmberHeard can`t afford the check mark anymore. Probably why she left."

Talking about the lawsuit, the highly publicised defamation trial is being adapted into a film. Titled `Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial`, the film is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service. The film stars Mark Hapka (Parallels, Days of Our Lives) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard, Variety reported. The trial, which took the internet by storm, went on for about six weeks and was held in USA`s Virginia. Depp won the highly-publicised defamation case and was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded USD 2 million in compensatory damages. The couple that called it quits in 2016 battled in court over an article Amber Heard wrote in the year 2018 in which she described dealing with domestic abuse (without mentioning Johnny`s name). After the article`s release, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million in damages.

Proceedings of the trial began in April and the verdict was out on June 1, declaring Depp victorious. The jury found that Amber Heard could not support her allegations against Depp with any substantial proof and thus noted that her abuse claims were false when she published the article. However, the jury also found that Depp had on one occasion defamed Heard, thus awarding her USD 2 million in compensatory damages.