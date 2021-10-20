Did Angelina Jolie erase birth coordinates of Brad Pitt from her shoulder tattoo?

New Delhi: Once Hollywood’s favourite power couple - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, broke many hearts when they announced their divorce in August 2016. The two were fondly referred to as Brangelina by fans, but after their separation, the two have been embroiled in an ugly custody battle for their five kids - Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (17), Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt (16), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (15) and, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (13). They also have a son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who is 20 years old and hence is not part of the custody suit.

Now at the premiere of Angelina Jolie's latest film Marvel’s Eternals, which the actress attended with her kids, a fan spotted that one of her tattoos on her shoulder, that had the coordinates of Brad's birthplace was missing. The tattoo had birth coordinates of his six kids and Brad Pitt on her shoulder.

Brad’s birth coordinates are gone pic.twitter.com/1xWNaOkJSK — mizge (@mihailo____) October 19, 2021

Angelina was wearing a stunning strapless brown gown for the event which gave a proper view of her tattoo. While it is not known whether the actress covered it with make-up or got it surgically removed, the tattoo was indeed missing.

Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that Angelina Jolie is dating Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd. The two have not confirmed their relationship but have been spotted together by the paparazzi.