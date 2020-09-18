हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Salian

Did Disha Salian dial 100 before she died? Here's what we know

Nitesh Rane said that if Rohan Rai does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, I will tell everything to the CBI.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: The mysterious twin deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian in a span of 6 days on June 14 and 8, respectively have raised many eyebrows. 

In a fresh development, it has been learnt that after reports surfaced hinting Disha Salian dialled 100 from her phone, the Mumbai police has responded saying it is untrue. Disha made the last phone call to her friend Ankita, clarified police.

This clarification from Mumbai police has come after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane made startling claims that Disha Salian's boyfriend Rohan Rai was present with her on the night of June 8 when the party took place. Rane alleged that Disha made the call to police and Rohan knows everything but he is fearing for his life that's why he is hiding. 

Rane said that if Rohan does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, he himself will tell everything to the CBI.

Rane alleged, "Rohan knows the secrets involved in this case. In such a situation, Rohan's life may also be threatened". Nitesh Rane said that he has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for Disha's partner Rohan. Nitesh Rane said that after the accident in the party on June 8, Disha called 100.

Rane, son of BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane from Kanakwali seat in Maharashtra, said that when Disha was allegedly harassed and molested in the party on June 8, she then told Sushant who was also shocked.

Rane questioned Rohan's silence on the whole matter.

Rane alleged that maybe some powerful person pressured Rohan to leave Mumbai. The mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's deaths is interlinked, but the Mumbai Police did not investigate Disha Angle. 

Disha allegedly died by falling off the high-rise apartment in Malad on the night of June 8 and Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020.

 

