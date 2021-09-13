'Did it the Commando way': Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani confirm engagement

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have put the rumour mills to rest by officially confirming their engagement on Instagram on Monday (September 13). The lovebirds were rumoured to be engaged when a photo of them standing in front of the Taj Mahal went viral.

“Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21,” Vidyut wrote in an Instagram post. The actor shared two photos along with the post. In the first picture, the two can be seen doing rock climbing and in the second photo, the two can be seen holding hands and standing opposite the Taj Mahal - which is considered as a monument that celebrates love as it was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in honour of his late wife, Noor Jahan. It is said that the emperor was very fond of his wife.

Nandita also shared three photos on Instagram to announce the engagement and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21”.

The friends of the couple congratulated them in the comment section below. “Yay!!!!! Congratulations Nandssss,” wrote Ananya Pandey. “Yay yay… so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani Well done @mevidyutjammwal,” wrote actress Sophie Choudry. Dia Mirza dropped in a heart emoji in the comment section.

The two had earlier never confirmed their relationship.