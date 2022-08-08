NewsLifestylePeople
Did Kim Kardashian break up with Pete Davidson over his 'immaturity'? Know details

Kim Kardashian was reported to be struggling with trying to maintain a long-distance romance with Pete Davidson while he was away from America filming his latest movie in Australia.

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly ended her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson over his "immaturity". It's said the 41-year-old reality TV personality and mother of four kids was also "totally exhausted" by the romance amid "other things going on in her life" including divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kim was also reported to be struggling with trying to maintain a long-distance romance with Davidson while he was away from America filming his latest movie in Australia.

A source told Page Six: "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment."

"Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice," the source continued.

"But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

The couple broke up after first being linked in October last year weeks after Kim made her hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live', where the pair shared a kiss during a sketch.

Davidson has been away for months filming his upcoming movie 'Wizards!' in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

Their split comes after a separate source said the "long distance hasn't been easy for Kim".

Kim is still entangled in the legal details of her divorce from her third husband Kanye.

It was reported Kanye's fifth divorce lawyer has withdrawn from the long-running case. Pete's other celebrity girlfriends include Andie MacDowell's daughter Margaret Qualley, 27, and supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, 20, as well as Ariana Grande, 29, Kate Beckinsale, 49, and 27-year-old Phoebe Dynevor.

