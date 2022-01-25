Did Mouni Roy just CONFIRM her wedding with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, this video hits viral button!

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy was recently papped in the city and needless to say many photographs asked her to pose for the shutterbugs. Happily obliging for a photo-op, in a rush to leave, Mouni actually confirmed her wedding with beau Suraj Nambiar.

How? Well, it so happened that one of the paps congratulated her for the wedding which is likely to take place on January 27, 2022, and smiling at him, Mouni Roy said 'thank you'! Watch the viral video to believe:

Reportedly, Mouni Roy and her businessman-boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony is set to take place in Goa on January 27. The duo will get married as per Bengali wedding rituals.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will be hosting a lavish wedding at Goa's W hotel and later a reception will be held too, as per reports.

MOUNI ROY-SURAJ NAMBIAR AFFAIR:

Mouni Roy is dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for quite some time now.

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. With no official confirmation yet on the wedding or their relationship status, fans are still waiting for the actress to make it public.

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

However, neither Mouni nor Suraj have confirmed dating each other or even announced wedding dates as yet.