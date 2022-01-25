हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mouni roy wedding

Did Mouni Roy just CONFIRM her wedding with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, this video hits viral button!

Mouni Roy and her businessman-boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony is set to take place in Goa on January 27. 

Did Mouni Roy just CONFIRM her wedding with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, this video hits viral button!

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy was recently papped in the city and needless to say many photographs asked her to pose for the shutterbugs. Happily obliging for a photo-op, in a rush to leave, Mouni actually confirmed her wedding with beau Suraj Nambiar.

How? Well, it so happened that one of the paps congratulated her for the wedding which is likely to take place on January 27, 2022, and smiling at him, Mouni Roy said 'thank you'! Watch the viral video to believe: 

Reportedly, Mouni Roy and her businessman-boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony is set to take place in Goa on January 27. The duo will get married as per Bengali wedding rituals. 

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will be hosting a lavish wedding at Goa's W hotel and later a reception will be held too, as per reports.

MOUNI ROY-SURAJ NAMBIAR AFFAIR:

Mouni Roy is dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for quite some time now. 

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. With no official confirmation yet on the wedding or their relationship status, fans are still waiting for the actress to make it public.

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

However, neither Mouni nor Suraj have confirmed dating each other or even announced wedding dates as yet. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
mouni roy weddingMouni Roysuraj nambiarMouni Roy boyfriendmouni roy marriage
Next
Story

Krushna Abhishek calls Govinda ‘Hero No 1’, denies their family feud is a ‘publicity stunt’

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Beating the Retreat: Drone laser show on Rajpath for 10 minutes