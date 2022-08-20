Did Nikki Tamboli just make her love relationship with Manan Shah official?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli often makes headlines for her bold photoshoots. But, now, she made her love relationship official and fans are going gaga over it.

On Friday, the actress shared a series of pictures with her 'lover and best friend' Manan Shah on Instagram. Wishing him on his birthday, Nikki wrote in the caption, "Ours is a love that's as true and tender as they come! Happy birthday, my lover and best friend @mananshahofficial #alwaysforever #bff"

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Many congratulated the couple but also, many raised questions about Pratik Sejpal.

Nikki and Pratik were an item when both were participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' During the show, Nikki even said that she wishes to marry Pratik and fans went crazy on it. Now, they are all confused about Nikki and her relationship status.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Nikki opened up about Pratik, she said, "I would just like to say that Pratik and I are good friends. We have immense respect for each other. He’s cute but also he’s doing good work in abundance and I really like that about him. Whatever happens, happens. But for now, we both are focusing on our work."