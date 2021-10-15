Did Nora Fatehi receive expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (October 15) questioned actor and dancer Nora Fatehi in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to reports, Nora was confronted by the probe agency sleuths with Sukesh. Reports claimed that Nora had met Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul and had received expensive gifts during an event.

Nora deposed before the investigators in response to the ED summons issued against her earlier asking her to join the probe on Thursday. It was the second time when the ED summoned the Moroccan actress-dancer for questioning in connection with the case.

The agency had examined Fatehi last month too.

Nora Fatehi grilled for over 8 hours in money laundering case

According to ANI, the actor reached the ED office at around 11.30 am and was quizzed for almost 8-9 hours yesterday. Agency sources say Nora was called to ascertain connections to the accused. The ED has also summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before investigators on Friday for questioning in the case. However, Jacqueline failed to appear before the ED for the second consecutive term after which the probe agency issued a third summon to the actress on Friday.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

ED found a fleet of 16 luxury cars at conman Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police last month for their alleged role in the duping case.

The ED suspects that Chandrasekhar had extorted money from several people while he was in jail.

The ED officials had recently conducted raids at Chandrashekhar`s sea-facing bungalow in Chennai and had found a fleet of 16 luxury cars worth crores of rupees. At the time of the incident, Chandrashekhar, accused in 21 cases, was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars. A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the ED remand of Chandrasekhar for a further period of 11 days, and that of Leena Paul by 16 days. On October 9, both were sent to three-day ED remand.

Earlier this month, the ED had arrested two aides of jailed conman against whom the Delhi Police recently invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chandrashekhar was allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket in connivance with jail officials and some associates outside.