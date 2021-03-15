Did Ranbir Kapoor attend girlfriend Alia Bhatt's birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar?

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who turned 28-year-old on Monday (March 15), attended a huge bash organised by director and her close friend and mentor Karan Johar at his Mumbai residence. According to reports, the actress flew back to Mumbai for the party from Jaipur, where she was attending her best friend Rhea Khurana's wedding.

The party was attended by many Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukherji among others, making it a star-studded event. Here are exclusive pictures from the party:

Unfortunately, her beau Ranbir Kapoor did not make it to the bash as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress’ is the centre of attention today as all her celebrity friends flooded her social media with warm birthday wishes. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also took to Instagram to post an adorable selfie with the birthday girl Alia. Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor too shared a picture of the actress wishing her love on her special day.

In fact, Alia's friend and colleague Katrina Kaif also shared heartfelt wishes for the gorgeous star. "Happiest of every day today and always @aliaabhatt May u conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires," wrote Katrina.

In terms of work, Alia was last seen in 'Sadak 2' directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will next appear in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', based on the real-life story of the most influential madams of a brothel in Kamathipura.

This will be Alia's first project with renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fans are excited to see Bhatt bring alive Gangubai’s character on-screen. The biographical crime thriller will release in theatres on 30th July 2021.

She also has an upcoming fantasy film ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Ayan Mukherjee.