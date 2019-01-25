हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Robbie Williams

Did Robbie Williams encourage young fans to take cocaine?

He then went on to tell the boys the best way to take party drug ecstasy.

Did Robbie Williams encourage young fans to take cocaine?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

London: Singer Robbie Williams has been filmed encouraging fans to take cocaine and telling them how to mix alcohol with ecstasy.

The singer hosted a brief Instagram live session on Wednesday night where he could be seen chatting with two boys from Nottingham. Speaking from the passenger seat of a moving car, Williams probed the two fans about their drug of choice, before making the suggestions, reports dailystar.co.uk.

Chatting as 2,000 followers watched, Williams said: "Which gear should I be on you were asking me? I know it is a gag, but are you talking like steroids, or speed or weed?"

Laughing, the boys replied: "No it was cocaine... that is what we call it."

Stroking his nose, the singer continued: "Oh I see... not for a long, long time. It has been a... look, I am 44 and when you get to 44, the heart can't keep up with that s***. I have got kids."

Smiling, he asked the boys their age. After they explained they were 20, the "Rock DJ" hitmaker went on to encourage them to continue taking the illegal substance.

He said: "Twenty? Well you're good. Carry on. 

"Carry on, have a great time and write it all down so you can have it in your memoirs." His drink and drug revelations didn't end there either.

He then went on to tell the boys the best way to take party drug ecstasy.

The controversial singer, who has previously spoken openly about his wild ways in the 90s, laughed: "Rum is great. Whisky is just f***ing weird. Rum is a lot of fun. Do you drink Drambuie?

"I mean not that you would ever take ecstasy, but it goes very well with ecstasy... not that you ever would."

 

Tags:
Robbie WilliamsRobbie Williams newsCocaineSinger Robbie Williams
Next
Story

Today's political discourse may spoil younger generation: Gulzar

Must Watch

Desshit: 7 oaths taken by Zee News on the occasion of Republic Day