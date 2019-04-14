Did Saif Ali Khan file a police complaint against paparazzi for clicking Taimur? The actor answers

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has refuted the rumors that he filed a police complaint against the paparazzi for crowding outside his residential area in order to capture every action of his son Taimur Ali Khan.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Saif said,"I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectful residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbors when they feel a disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable."

He added, "We have always shared a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi as we understand that this their livelihood, however, it's important for us to understand that kids should enjoy the basic right of growing up in a normal atmosphere out of and away from constant media glare.

Earlier, in a video that had gone viral on social media, Saif can be seen reprimanding the paparazzi for clicking Taimur. 'Bas Karo, Baccha aandha ho jayega, ' he says in the video. This incident led the paps to believe that he had filed a police complaint against them.

"I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes. As media figures, we have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn't be subjected to it, " He said in the same interview.

On the work front, Saif is busy prepping for his role in Tanaji. He also has films in the pipeline with Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh and another one with Aalia Furniturewala.