New Delhi: Salman Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood today. He has given many blockbuster hit films to the Hindi film industry and has won millions of hearts. Today, we are to share an anecdote of the actor that will definitely put a smile on your face.

The popular show 'Shark Tank' judge Ashneer Grover, who is also the co-founder of managing director of Indian fintech company BharatPe, in a recent college event opened up about his early days in the industry when he had lesser money. He talked about an incident including Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan.

Ashneer once negotiated with Salman for an advertisement as the actor's fees was higher than his budget. Salman at first didn't bother but later when Ashneer told him that he has not much money, he dropped Rs 3 crores off his fee and did the ad for a lesser price.

According to Indian Express, while talking about this four-year-old incident, Ashneer said, "In 2019 I intended to enlist Salman Khan as a brand ambassador. Nobody could have ever thought of it. I was a small company and I wanted to generate trust overnight and so I thought to make Salman Khan my brand ambassador."

"When I approached Salman’s team, they told me that they will charge Rs. 7.5 crores, that’s when I started calculating. I had 100 crores, I will give him Rs 7.5 crore, I will spend another Rs 1-2 on making the add and I should also pay to the broadcasters, it’s a Rs 20 crore expense and I have Rs 100 crore. I didn’t know if I would get another round of investment, and so I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore," he added.

Salman said, "Sir have you come to buy vegetables? How much will you negotiate?", to which the businessman replied, "I don't have the money to give."

On the work front, Salman will be soon seen in his much-awaited film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' He also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

