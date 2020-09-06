Did Sushant Singh Rajput or you ever consume drugs? Here's what NCB asked Rhea Chakraborty during interrogation

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has once again been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday (September 7) to join the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The actress was grilled for almost six hours on Sunday by the NCB at its Mumbai office in connection with the drug abuse linked to Sushant death case.

According to sources, Rhea was questioned by the agency about the drug dealing and if she was using Sushant's money to procure or sell drugs. The agency also reportedly questioned her about the WhatsApp chat in which she had reportedly spoken about drug requirement.

We bring to you some of the questions that was out before Rhea by the NCB during today's interrogation:

Did your brother Showik Chakraborty purchase drugs at your behest?

Which all drugs and how many times were they purchased by Showik at your insistence?

Did you also ask Samuel Miranda to purchase drugs on your behalf?

Did you ask Dipesh Sawant to purchase drugs for you?

Were you used to consume drugs?

Who used to pay for these drugs and through what medium?

Did Sushant Singh Rajput use to take drugs?

Why did you not stop Sushant Singh Rajput if he was taking drugs?

Meanwhile, in a build up that could spell further trouble for Rhea, sources told Zee News that Dipesh Sawant has agreed to become a government approver in the drug abuse case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput. Dipesh, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths, confessed of buying drugs at Rhea's behest.

As per NCB, Dipesh has confessed that on March 17, 2020, on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh went to Miranda's house and received a delivery of 5 grams of ganja from Zaid in Bandra.

Further, on April 17, Rhea and Showik ordered him to collect delivery of 10-gram charas from Kaizan. This delivery was received near Mount Blanc building which is Sushant's house. On May 1, Showik asked Dipesh to receive ganja from a person called Dwayne after which Dipesh received 50-gram charas from Dwayne the next day, according to NCB.

The NCB further said that in the first week of June, Dipesh received 100-gram ganja from a delivery boy named Rishikesh Pawar. Earlier yesterday, a court had sent Dipesh Sawant to the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody till September 9. The NCB officials had taken Dipesh Sawant for medical examination before producing him before the court.

Dipesh Sawant was arrested on September 5, based on statements and digital evidence.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are being questioned by the NCB in connection with the procurement of drugs.

[Reports by: Ankur Tyagi, Nityananda Sharma, Rajiv Ranjan]