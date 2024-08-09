Did You Know? American Film 'CODA' Was Inspired By Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Khamoshi: The Musical'

New Delhi: Released in 1996, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut 'Khamoshi: The Musical' remains one of his finest works. Over the Decades, the Film has cultivated a dedicated following. With SLB's brilliance in storytelling on display, the film is considered ahead of its time. While the success of the film speaks for itself, it has expanded its influence beyond boundaries with its inspired version in America named 'CODA', making it the only Indian film to have an English version.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Khamoshi: The Musical' is indeed a film that has become an evergreen cult classic in Hindi cinema. With its heart-touching story and mesmerizing musical compositions, the film has etched a special place in the hearts of audiences. The English film, titled CODA, (Child of deaf adults) written and directed by Sian Heder was inspired by Khamoshi: The Musical, making it the only Indian film to have an American version. The film, released in 2021, also won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Starring Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Nana Patekar in Key Roles, 'Khamoshi: The Musical' celebrates 28 glorious years. This timeless tale of love and music continues to hold a special place in the history of Hindi Cinema.