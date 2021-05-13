Did you know Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have a special name for each other?

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are currently promoting their forthcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson and they are definitely catching everyone’s eye because of their super fresh pairing.

Since Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are working for the first time together in a film, they decided to name their pairing with a hashtag. If #DeepVeer, #Varia, etc exist, Arjun and Rakul were game to figure what their unique digits calling card would be.

Arjun, eventually, comes up with a hilarious one #RAKUUN! He captioned the post on Instagram: #RAKUUN Humko lagta hai ki hum #RAKUUN hai! Apko kya lagta hai? Video dekhiye aur Bataiye! Something we shot when promotions weren’t about being virtual. @rakulpreet sending you virtual hugs

Sardar Ka Grandson is directed by Kaashvie Nair and written by Anuja Chauhan. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in lead roles.The film is a love story spanning three-generation, starting in 1947 and continuing till 2020.

Sardar Ka Grandson will release on May 18, 2021, on Netflix.

Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were recently seen in a music video titled Dil Hai Deewana by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan.