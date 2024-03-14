New Delhi: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is indeed a very proficient director who has delivered some brilliant stories to the audience. Her cinema has always captivated the masses with its interesting stories. While many know that Ashwiny made her directorial debut in 2016 with Nil Battey Sannata, it has a story behind it when she shot a small ad for Amitabh Bachchan and got inspired to make Nil Battey Sannata.

It was the days of Ashwiny's ad shoot days when she got the opportunity to shoot an ad with Amitabh Bachchan for the reality show KBC. That was the time when the first thought of direction was seeded in the mind of the director. After shooting the ad, Ashwiny got inspired to get into the direction. After working in advertising for several years, she made her debut by directing the comedy-drama Nil Battey Sannata. In 2014 she made a small ad film for Sony KBC called 'Mubarak ho ladki hui hai' the story came up right after that.

Well, the rest is indeed history. As Ashwiny delivered Nil Battey Sannata, she received tremendous love and appreciation. Later on, she gave amazing movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Faadu, Panga and produced Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal and Tarla.