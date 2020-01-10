Did you know Elli AvrRam's parents didn't recognise her in 'Malang' trailer?

New Delhi: Mohit Suri's 'Malang' is high on the buzz word. A few days back, the makers unveiled the trailer and it looks like a perfect thriller we all had been waiting for. While fans are gushing over Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's reel romance and palpable chemistry, there's another actress whose presence in making waves.

Well, Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvrRam is playing a pivotal part in 'Malang' and was seen in the trailer. But, her look is so different from what we have seen of her on-screen that even her parents couldn't recognise her in the first go.

Yes! Elli is donning dread-locks in the movie and looks totally different. She shared her look on Instagram with a caption which reads: Not even my parents recognized me first in Malang trailer! And most of you too I heard. Now that’s a treat for me!———————————— #ElliAvrRam #malang #bollywood #movie #new #look #yourstruly

She sure is looking jaw-dropping in her latest avatar.

'Malang' also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. It has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and is majorly shot in Goa.