हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malang

Did you know Elli AvrRam's parents didn't recognise her in 'Malang' trailer?

Elli AvrRam is donning dread-locks in the movie and looks totally different.

Did you know Elli AvrRam&#039;s parents didn&#039;t recognise her in &#039;Malang&#039; trailer?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mohit Suri's 'Malang' is high on the buzz word. A few days back, the makers unveiled the trailer and it looks like a perfect thriller we all had been waiting for. While fans are gushing over Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's reel romance and palpable chemistry, there's another actress whose presence in making waves. 

Well, Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvrRam is playing a pivotal part in 'Malang' and was seen in the trailer. But, her look is so different from what we have seen of her on-screen that even her parents couldn't recognise her in the first go. 

Yes! Elli is donning dread-locks in the movie and looks totally different. She shared her look on Instagram with a caption which reads: Not even my parents recognized me first in Malang trailer! And most of you too I heard. Now that’s a treat for me!———————————— #ElliAvrRam #malang #bollywood #movie #new #look #yourstruly

She sure is looking jaw-dropping in her latest avatar. 

'Malang' also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. It has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and is majorly shot in Goa.

 

Tags:
MalangElli AvrRamMalang trailer
Next
Story

Veteran musician Yesudas turns 80

Must Watch

PT4M50S

SC: No ban on internet for indefinite period, committee should be formed to probe restrictions