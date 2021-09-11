Did you know Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and not Kangana Ranaut to play her character in biopic?

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is basking in the glory of her recently released film - Thalaivii, a biopic based on the life of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivii has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Among others, veteran actress Simi Garewal, watched the biopic and had some great views on her performance. The noted star shared on Twitter that former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to do justice to her role. She added that however now after watching Kangana as Jaya on-screen, she would have approved her whole-heartedly.

Simi Garewal appreciated the ‘Queen’ actress in her latest tweet and wrote, “Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!"

For the unversed, Kangana’s much-awaited political biographical drama 'Thalaivii', where she is seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has finally arrived in theatres.

Thalaivii revolves around the life and rise to power of Jayalalithaa who ruled the hearts of people as she became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

'Thalaivii' which was simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages, is directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky and Rajat Arora. It also features Arvind Swami, Nassar and Bhagyashree in key roles.