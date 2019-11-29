Did you know Kangana Ranaut has a secret social media account?

New Delhi: Bollywood's fierce and powerful actress, Kangana Ranaut is known for calling spade a spade without mincing any words. She has a rich filmography and hard-hitting performances to her credit, making her stand out from the rest.

But she stays away from the social media bug, or so we think. According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Kangana Ranaut recently at an event in the capital city was quoted as saying that she does have a secret social media account.

And not just that, the 'Manikarnika' actress spends as many as 7-8 hours surfing, when not working. Hmmm...that does remind us of actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has on many occasions hinted at having an account on social media.

Kangana, however, maintained that she doesn't stalk anyone.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Balaji Productions' 'Judgementall Hai Kya' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is now gearing up for 'Thalaivi', a biopic based on the life of actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.

The film is being helmed by AL Vijay. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. The first look teaser of the film was unveiled a few days back and it created quite a stir online.

'Thalaivi' will open in theatres on June 26, 2020.