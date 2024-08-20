Did You Know? 'Kantara' Fame Rishab Shetty Also Won A National Award For THIS Film!

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty has been making waves in the film industry with his captivating performances, and his recent accolade for the film 'Kantara' has only added to his impressive list of achievements. Shetty’s portrayal in 'Kantara' earned him the prestigious National Award for Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards, celebrating his exceptional contribution to cinema.

However, 'Kantara' is not the only film that has brought Shetty national recognition. Back in 2018, his socio-political comedy-drama 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai' also garnered a National Award.

The film, which Shetty produced, wrote, and directed, was honored with the National Film Award for Best Children's Film at the 66th National Film Awards.

Beyond his award-winning roles, he continues to captivate audiences with his creative endeavors. Currently, Shetty is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of 'Kantara Chapter 1', promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Additionally, he is reportedly in discussions with renowned Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential future collaboration.