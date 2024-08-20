Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2780384https://zeenews.india.com/people/did-you-know-kantara-fame-rishab-shetty-also-won-a-national-award-for-this-film-2780384.html
NewsLifestylePeople
RISHAB SHETTY

Did You Know? 'Kantara' Fame Rishab Shetty Also Won A National Award For THIS Film!

Rishab Shetty has previously won National Awards for his performances in 'Kantara' and 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Did You Know? 'Kantara' Fame Rishab Shetty Also Won A National Award For THIS Film!

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty has been making waves in the film industry with his captivating performances, and his recent accolade for the film 'Kantara' has only added to his impressive list of achievements. Shetty’s portrayal in 'Kantara' earned him the prestigious National Award for Best Actor at the 70th National Film Awards, celebrating his exceptional contribution to cinema.

However, 'Kantara' is not the only film that has brought Shetty national recognition. Back in 2018, his socio-political comedy-drama 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai' also garnered a National Award.

The film, which Shetty produced, wrote, and directed, was honored with the National Film Award for Best Children's Film at the 66th National Film Awards.

Beyond his award-winning roles, he continues to captivate audiences with his creative endeavors. Currently, Shetty is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of 'Kantara Chapter 1', promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Additionally, he is reportedly in discussions with renowned Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential future collaboration.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?