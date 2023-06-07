Vicky Kaushal Reveals How He Enjoys Wife Katrina Kaif’s Weekly Budget Meetings

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy promoting their film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” Over the past few days, they have been touring various parts of the country, engaging with their fans to generate buzz for the film. During one of these promotional events, Vicky not only talked about the movie but also divulged some details from his personal life. In particular, he opened up about his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, and shed light on her significant role in managing their household finances. During a recent interview with News Tak, Vicky shared an intriguing anecdote from their married life, leaving the audience entertained.

He revealed that Katrina takes charge of their financial matters, regularly convening meetings with the household staff to discuss budgeting and expenses.

“It is the most fun experience when Katrina holds a meeting in the house every week or every other week with the entire staff to discuss the budget. Watching her take account of how the money is being spent along with the expenses is a great thing," he said further adding he plays the role of the audience and enjoys it with popcorn.

Vicky's hilarious response indeed got the audience laughing.

Apart from this, the actor also revealed how their food choices differ as Katrina loves pancakes and he loves parantha. He also noted that Katrina loves 'paranthas' made by her mother-in-law.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for a while, and they have been happily married for a year and a half. Despite their distinct backgrounds, the couple has embraced and respected each other's cultures, emerging as one of the most endearing and beloved couples in Bollywood.

About ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” hit theatres on June 2. Despite having strong competition movies like “The Kerala Story” and “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,” the film has managed a decent performance at the box office.