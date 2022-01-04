हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cancer research

Did you know Keanu Reeves donated 70 per cent of his Matrix salary to cancer research?

In 2020, Keanu Reeves reportedly auctioned off a 15-minute virtual Zoom date to raise money for children dealing with the deadly disease.

Did you know Keanu Reeves donated 70 per cent of his Matrix salary to cancer research?
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Washington: Keanu Reeves is surely one of the most charitable stars in Hollywood. Reportedly, he had donated 70 per cent of his salary from the original `The Matrix` film to cancer research.

As per New York Post, Reeves was paid USD 10 million upfront for the 1999 sci-fi drama, before earning a further USD 35 million when the movie became a hit. 

Almost USD 31.6 million went into Leukemia research. The particular donation was made at a time when Reeves` younger sister, Kim, had been battling cancer. Kim was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991. Reeves even created a charity foundation to help those battling cancer. 

He had chosen to not attach his name to the foundation as he wanted to run it privately. Also, in 2020, Reeves reportedly auctioned off a 15-minute virtual Zoom date to raise money for children dealing with the deadly disease. Isn`t he empathetic? 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cancer researchKeanu ReevesMatrixThe MatrixKeanu Reeves charityBlood CancerLeukemia
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron scare? Find out here

Must Watch

PT3M21S

I have mild symptoms of corona - CM Kejriwal