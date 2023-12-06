New Delhi: While many head-turning appearances were made at the Archies' screening, Khushi Kapoor caught everyone's eye like no other. Afterall, 'The Archies' actress was spotted wearing her late mother Sridevi's decade-old gown. Oozing grace in a golden off-shoulder gown, Sridevi originally wore the same outfit at 2013’s IIFA Red Carpet event.

According to ANI, a source close to Khushi Kapoor revealed, "Khushi is extremely happy to pay a tribute to her mother as she wears such an iconic gown which was once worn by her mother. She is also wearing Sridevi's jewellery for the red carpet. This is a very special day and for Khushi it's particularly an emotional debut."

To support Khushi Kapoor, sister Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor were in attendance as well. Janhvi Kapoor exudes grace in a shimmery black outfit. 'The Archies' stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot. Ahead of its release on December 7, a special screening was conducted in Mumbai. The screening was attended by several celebs.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya.

The film is a much-anticipated musical which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar, who's who of Bollywood attended the screening of 'The Archies'. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan missed attending due to her shoot schedule. Marking her presence, the actress made sure to send best wishes to the whole team virtually.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena penned a sweet note for 'The Archies' gang."Good luck team Archies!! Kill it everyone And my favourite Zoya ...Can't wait to watch..So sad to not be there - night shoots..This is only the beginning of an amazing ride," she wrote.

'The Archies' will be out on Netflix on December 7.