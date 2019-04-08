Did you know Neena Gupta auditioned for Bandit Queen?

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's 1994 release 'Bandit Queen' was a biopic based on the tumultuous life of Phoolan Devi. It was based on Mala Sen's book titled Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi. Actress Seema Biswas played the titular role of the bandit queen and won accolades for her performance.

But did you know, veteran actress Neena Gupta also auditioned for the role? The 'Badhaai Ho' star shared her throwback picture from the time when she auditioned for Phoolan Devi's role. She wrote in the caption: “When I auditioned fr phullan devi for shekhar kapoor.”

Isn't she looking simply awesome? Well, such throwback pictures often take you back in time and evoke a rush of memories.

Well, Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' had created a stir at the time of its release in the country. The movie bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie and Best Direction that year. It was premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, and was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had composed the music of the movie. The lead actress Seema Biswas also won the National Film Award for Best Actress that year for her powerful protrayal of the character.