SALMAN KHAN

Did You Know? Salman Khan Gifted 30+ Sarees To Helpers During 'Wanted' Shoot At Filmcity

While shooting for Prabhu Deva's 'Wanted', Salman Khan displayed his generosity by gifting 35 sarees to helpers at Film City. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Did You Know? Salman Khan Gifted 30+ Sarees To Helpers During 'Wanted' Shoot At Filmcity (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars, ruling the hearts of millions around the globe. His incredible fan base adores him wholeheartedly. While the superstar is loved for his fabulous on-screen presence and amazing performances, he is equally admired by his fans for his heart of gold and his willingness to step forward to help others.

Among the many instances that prove this, one such example occurred on the sets of 'Wanted' when Salman Khan gifted 35 sarees to the helpers working on the film.

In 2009, Salman Khan was shooting for Prabhu Deva's action thriller Wanted. Known for his generosity and helping nature, the superstar once again showcased his kindness by gifting 35 sarees to helpers during the shoot at Film City.

Once during the shoot of Wanted, four sweeper women from Filmcity came to ask him for sarees. He asked them for the count of the total number of women sweepers in the studio and then promptly send a unit hand to purchase 35 sarees.

This thoughtful gesture speaks volumes about Salman Khan's caring nature and his compassionate heart that always looks out for others. Ahead of Salman Khan's birthday in few days, visiting this heartfelt moment of the superstar further increases our love for him. 

On Professional Front,  Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with 'Sikandar', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

