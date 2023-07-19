Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Jawan Dance On 'Beqarar Karke' Song Was Choreographed By The Superstar?

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by grooving to the popular song Beqarar Karke in Jawan Prevue, adding the quirky factor to the enticing clipping. The way he dances in the video makes his character layered with a lot of intrigue among viewers.

But did you know who choreographed that part? The improvised dance moves were devised by none of other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. Well, we have learnt from a source, "it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with "Beqarar Karke" playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating."

The crazy steps have gone viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.



The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.