Did you know south star Kajal Aggarwal's easy-breezy cobalt blue Dandelion midi is priced under Rs 5000? You can buy it too!

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal was recently papped at the airport and we must the gal looked super cool in her easy-breezy Dandelion maxi dress in cobalt blue.

Kajal Aggarwal picked up tiered dress in a midi silhouette with corded straps to make day dressing all the more chic. According to the description of the dress by Dandelion, it has been 'inspired by the processions of the Royal Indian Elephant, in hues of bright cobalt blue with accents of tangerine, red, pine and fern green, Hurrah Hindustan is an exploration of a new cultural paradigm that celebrates intense Indian roots combining contemporary style & design.'

Take a look at the dress:

Kajal paired it with a denim jacket and looked fab! Interestingly, the ankle-length tiered dress with a bottom tie is priced at Rs 4950.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel.

She has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.