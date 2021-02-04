हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kajal Aggarwal

Did you know south star Kajal Aggarwal's easy-breezy cobalt blue Dandelion midi is priced under Rs 5000? You can buy it too!

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. She has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021. 

Did you know south star Kajal Aggarwal&#039;s easy-breezy cobalt blue Dandelion midi is priced under Rs 5000? You can buy it too!

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal was recently papped at the airport and we must the gal looked super cool in her easy-breezy Dandelion maxi dress in cobalt blue. 

Kajal Aggarwal picked up tiered dress in a midi silhouette with corded straps to make day dressing all the more chic. According to the description of the dress by Dandelion, it has been 'inspired by the processions of the Royal Indian Elephant, in hues of bright cobalt blue with accents of tangerine, red, pine and fern green, Hurrah Hindustan is an exploration of a new cultural paradigm that celebrates intense Indian roots combining contemporary style & design.'

Take a look at the dress:

Kajal paired it with a denim jacket and looked fab! Interestingly, the ankle-length tiered dress with a bottom tie is priced at Rs 4950. 

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. 

She has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kajal AggarwalKajal Aggarwal picskajal aggarwal photoskajal aggarwal dressdandelionGautam Kitchlu
Next
Story

Mila Kunis watches porn at midnight? Hubby Ashton Kutcher thinks so

  • 1,07,77,284Confirmed
  • 1,54,596Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M29S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day