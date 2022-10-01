Did You Know: Tiger Shroff sent his tape to the makers of Spider-Man, 'was quite close to being a part...'

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is the fittest, sexiest and definitely the most flexible actor in Bollywood today. He is an action hero already for the audience but did you know, he tried to star in Spider-Man films too? Read on.

Recently, while talking to Red connect FM, Tiger revealed that he was so close to bagging a role in the famed MCU film Spider-Man. he even auditioned for it.

He said, "I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed. My pitch to them was that I’d save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that."

"I’ve had the privilege of meeting a lot of esteemed people from there, and they seem to be very interested in what I do. Ever since Jackie Chan, there hasn’t been a crossover action hero, per se, in this space at least. I don’t think there’s anybody in my age category right now, in terms of the action hero genre," he added.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen soon in 'Ganapath' and 'ade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The actor also has Shashank Khaitan's 'Screw Dheela.'