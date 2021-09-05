Did you know ‘Tu Jaane Na’ was Sidharth Shukla’s favourite song? Rahul Vaidya sings it for the later actor!

New Delhi: While the nation is still shaken with the loss of their beloved actor late Sidharth Shukla after his sad and shocking demise, it was Rahul Vaidya who has remembered the actor and paid him tribute in his unique way.

Yes, you read that right.

A video of Rahul Vaidya is doing rounds on social media where he is performing on stage and in the middle of his concert, he pays tribute to his late friend Sidharth and sings his favourite song Tu Jaane Na from the film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is being shared by several fan pages and is getting viral on Instagram.

During the concert, before taking up the song, Rahul mentions his audience that his friend (Sidharth Shukla) has passed away recently and he would like to dedicate him his favourite song which was not a part of the line-up but has taken it remembering him.

Well, for all those who are wondering how Sidharth and Vaidya shared such a close rapport. Well, Sidharth went inside Bigg Boss 14 as one of the ‘toofani seniors’ alongside Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan and shared a good bond with the actor. Their camaraderie was much-talked-about during the show as Sid was often seen helping and guiding him throughout his stint in the show.

On September 2, Rahul shared a post on his Instagram where he paid his heartfelt condolences to the late actor.

For the unversed, TV’s most popular face and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2), with many suspecting it to be a heart attack. His viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources told PTI.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved," he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.