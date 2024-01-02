trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705338
PRAN

Did You Know Veteran Actor Pran Refused To Accept Filmfare Award? - Find Out Here

Actor Pran started his career in 1940 with Dalsukh Pancholi's film 'Yamla Jatt'. Pran made his mark in his film career by playing the role of a villain.

Did You Know Veteran Actor Pran Refused To Accept Filmfare Award? - Find Out Here

New Delhi: There was an unforgettable time when actor Pran refused to a Filmfare award for 'Beimaan'. In the 60s and 70s, 'Beiimaan' received 7 awards that year. The film also received the Best Music award, but Pran believed that this award should have gone to Ghulam Mohammad for 'Pakeezah'.

Pran started his career in 1940 with Dalsukh Pancholi's film 'Yamla Jatt'. Pran made his mark in his film career by playing the role of a villain. However, his positive characters were also given a lot of love by the audience. But he was highly appreciated for his onscreen villain roles. Even though Pran played the role of a villain on screen, in real life he was a very honest and principled person. 

In the 70s, Pran had refused to accept the Filmfare Award because he believed that a deserving artist (Ghulam Mohammad) had not been given the award for the music of 'Pakeezah'. In 2013, a Hindustan Times report stated that Pran refused to accept the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor (for Beimaan). He felt that the Best Music Award should have gone to Ghulam Mohammad. That year, Pran's film Beimaan was given the Best Music Award.

'Beimaan' Won 6 Awards 

That year the film 'Beimaan' was nominated for 7 awards, which included Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Lyricist, Best Music, Best Supporting Actor and Best Male Playback Singer. Out of these, 6 awards were won by 'Beimaan'. Interestingly, in the same year, along with 'Pakeezah' and 'Be-Imaan', films like 'Shor' and 'Anandata' were also released.

Pran's Illustrious Career 

In his long career, Pran has worked in many hit films including Munimji, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota, Chori Chori, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Ram Aur Shyam, Gumnaam, Upkaar, Half Ticket, Johnny Mera Naam and Purab Aur Paschim. Where he has been lauded in the role of a villain. At the same time, Pran also acted successfully in films as a lead actor. He played romantic roles in films like 'Khandaan', 'Sindbad the Sailor' and 'Daughter of Sindbad'.

 

